"Will Fight With Full Strength In...." Arvind Kejriwal On Upcoming State Assembly Elections

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 09, 2023, 05:20 PM IST
Speaking on the upcoming State Assembly Elections, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on October 09 said that they will fight with full strength in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.
