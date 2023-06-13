NewsVideos
Will 'Gehlot' government reverse in Rajasthan? Huge performance of BJP

|Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 04:16 PM IST
BJP Protest in Rajasthan: Assembly elections are to be held in Rajasthan. In such a situation, now the main opposition party of the state BJP has made a huge demonstration outside the secretariat. Rajasthan BJP President said that we will overthrow the Gehlot government.

