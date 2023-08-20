trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2651184
Will give report card of 18 years in Madhya Pradesh – Amit Shah

|Updated: Aug 20, 2023, 01:54 PM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has gone on a tour of Madhya Pradesh. Where he said that he will give the report card of 18 years.
Sunny Deol's bungalow will be auctioned for non-payment of loan, Sunny gets bank notice
play icon0:58
Sunny Deol's bungalow will be auctioned for non-payment of loan, Sunny gets bank notice
Big bomb blast in Pakistan! 11 laborers died
play icon0:51
Big bomb blast in Pakistan! 11 laborers died
Shivsena Breaking: Sanjay Raut said on Rahul Gandhi's statement - Rahul spoke thoughtfully
play icon7:33
Shivsena Breaking: Sanjay Raut said on Rahul Gandhi's statement - Rahul spoke thoughtfully
TN: Customs seize seven lungis embossed with gold worth Rs 16.64 lakhs, one arrested
play icon1:12
TN: Customs seize seven lungis embossed with gold worth Rs 16.64 lakhs, one arrested
Chandrayaan-3 inches closer to Moon after the second and final de-boosting operation
play icon2:16
Chandrayaan-3 inches closer to Moon after the second and final de-boosting operation

