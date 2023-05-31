NewsVideos
'Will Hang Myself If Proven Guilty' WFI Chief Brijbhushan Singh Says On Wrestler's Protest

|Updated: May 31, 2023, 02:40 PM IST
WFI Chief Brijbhushan Singh speaks up after wrestlers went to immerse their medals in river Ganga. He said that 'he would hang himself if proven guilty in any single case'.

