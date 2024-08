videoDetails

Will Modi's bulldozer run on Waqf Board now?

Sonam | Updated: Aug 04, 2024, 11:40 PM IST

The central government is preparing to make about 40 amendments in the existing Waqf Act soon. The government can bring a new bill regarding this. Currently, the Waqf has the power to declare any land as its property. This can be banned in the new bill.