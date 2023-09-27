trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2667950
Will Nitish Kumar leave India alliance?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 27, 2023, 07:08 PM IST
Is Nitish Kumar busy in creating a new equation, is Nitish Kumar keeping distance from the opposition alliance, or is he trying to send a message to the opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A., these questions are now being raised rapidly in Bihar. Speculations are in full swing about a major upheaval in politics, what is all this political mathematics?
