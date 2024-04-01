Advertisement
'Will not take any action on Congress accounts till elections',says IT Department

Apr 01, 2024
Congress Income Tax Notice: Congress has got big relief from the Income Tax Department. The Income Tax Department has said that they will not take any action on the accounts of Congress till the elections. This is a tax matter of Rs 1700 crore.

