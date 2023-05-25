NewsVideos
videoDetails

“Will PM of Pakistan inaugurate it?” Congress leader calls out his own party for their boycott

|Updated: May 25, 2023, 11:20 AM IST
Congress leader Acharya Pramod called out the Opposition for their boycott over the inauguration of Indian Parliament. He said, “If the Parliament of India will not be inaugurated by the PM of India, will it be inaugurated by the PM of Pakistan? We have the right to oppose Modi but it is not right to oppose the country. I appeal to the opposition to reconsider its decision.”

All Videos

Karnataka BJP leaders to oppose Amnesty International’s demand to revoke hijab ban
1:15
Karnataka BJP leaders to oppose Amnesty International’s demand to revoke hijab ban
S Jaishankar makes huge revelation as Papua New Guinea touches PM Modi's feet
4:30
S Jaishankar makes huge revelation as Papua New Guinea touches PM Modi's feet
PM Modi makes huge remark on India's strength
11:45
PM Modi makes huge remark on India's strength
PM Modi makes huge remark as he returns India,says,'This fame is not just mine, it belongs to 140 crore people'
7:10
PM Modi makes huge remark as he returns India,says,'This fame is not just mine, it belongs to 140 crore people'
Attack on our pilgrimage sites is not acceptable: PM Modi's take on temple vandalism in Australia
2:12
Attack on our pilgrimage sites is not acceptable: PM Modi's take on temple vandalism in Australia

Trending Videos

1:15
Karnataka BJP leaders to oppose Amnesty International’s demand to revoke hijab ban
4:30
S Jaishankar makes huge revelation as Papua New Guinea touches PM Modi's feet
11:45
PM Modi makes huge remark on India's strength
7:10
PM Modi makes huge remark as he returns India,says,'This fame is not just mine, it belongs to 140 crore people'
2:12
Attack on our pilgrimage sites is not acceptable: PM Modi's take on temple vandalism in Australia