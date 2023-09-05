trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2658290
Will Shah Rukh Khan's JAWAN sparkle or falter in the amidst of the G20 summit's lockdown in Delhi?

|Updated: Sep 05, 2023, 05:30 PM IST
Jawan is set to hit theatres on september 7. Releasing a day before the G20 summit in delhi, with the lockdown imposed in the capital, Jawan might face an opening week loss in the market
