Will the G7’s ban on imports of Russian gold affect India?

| Updated: Jun 27, 2022, 10:50 PM IST

Four of G7 nations have imposed a ban on imports of Russian gold. The 4 nations in the Group of Seven are Britain, U.S.A, Canada and Japan, as India is the world's second-largest consumer of the yellow metal, how can this ban on Russian gold affect India?