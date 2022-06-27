NewsVideos

Will the G7’s ban on imports of Russian gold affect India?

Four of G7 nations have imposed a ban on imports of Russian gold. The 4 nations in the Group of Seven are Britain, U.S.A, Canada and Japan, as India is the world's second-largest consumer of the yellow metal, how can this ban on Russian gold affect India?

|Updated: Jun 27, 2022, 10:50 PM IST
