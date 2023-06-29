NewsVideos
Will you break the law in the name of festival? Sacrifice of 60 'goats' on Bakrid

|Updated: Jun 29, 2023, 06:16 PM IST
Bakrid Qurbani in Mumbai Society 2023: Before Bakrid, tension has arisen in two societies of Mumbai. 60 goats were kept in a society for the sacrifice on Bakrid. For which the Jain society has expressed strong objection. After which the residents of the society exposed many things on Zee News.

