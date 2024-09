videoDetails

Wolf attacks 12 year old in UP's Bahraich

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 06, 2024, 08:20 AM IST

UP Bahraich Wolf Attack: Once again an attack by a man-eating wolf has been seen in Bahraich, UP. A man-eating wolf has made a 12 year old child its victim. Let us tell you that the wolf was dragging the child by the neck. During this time, the family members saved the child with great difficulty.