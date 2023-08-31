trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2655886
Women of Himachal Pradesh celebrate Raksha Bandhan with ITBP Jawans at border areas

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 31, 2023, 12:05 PM IST
Local women in Himachal Pradesh celebrated Raksha Bandhan with ITBP jawans on August 31. They tied rakhi to the jawans.
