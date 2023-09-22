trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2665540
Women Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 22, 2023, 01:12 AM IST
Today is the fourth day of the special session of Parliament. The 'Nari Shakti Vandan Act' bill was discussed in detail in the Rajya Sabha. Meanwhile, on the passing of the bill in the Lok Sabha, PM Modi thanked all the MPs and called it a golden opportunity in parliamentary history.
