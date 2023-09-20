trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2664777
Women Reservation Bill: Sonia Gandhi raised a series of questions regarding the Women Reservation Bill

Sep 20, 2023
While speaking in the discussion on Women's Reservation Bill in the Lok Sabha, Sonia Gandhi supported the Women's Reservation Bill, while speaking on this, Sonia Gandhi also mentioned former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, Sonia became emotional while mentioning Rajiv Gandhi. Sonia asked why there is delay in bringing women's bill even after 9 years of government, why it is being stopped till delimitation, why there is no OBC reservation, why there is no SC-ST reservation.
