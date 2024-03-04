trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2727368
'Won't contest election till proven innocent,' says Upendra Singh Rawat

Sonam|Updated: Mar 04, 2024, 05:04 PM IST
Upendra Singh Rawat Barabanki Video: After the video went viral, BJP candidate from Barabanki Upendra Rawat has made a big announcement regarding the elections. BJP candidate Upendra Rawat said, 'I will not contest elections until proven innocent'. Upendra Rawat is the current MP from Barabanki.

