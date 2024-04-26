Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

"Working on Wheels": Viral Video Shows Woman Attending Online Meeting While Riding Scooter

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 26, 2024, 05:54 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Bengaluru is gaining notoriety for its distinctive and eye-catching events, which are often referred to as "peak Bengaluru" moments and frequently spike on the internet. A video posted by user X has just been added to this trend, displaying a woman taking part in a virtual meeting while apparently delayed in traffic. The clip got popular on social media fairly quickly. The woman may be seen participating in an online meeting while riding on her scooter and holding a mobile device in the video. It is clear that she is in fact attending a virtual session when the camera moves in on her cell phone screen. As that continues on, the camera shifts to show the supported traffic behind her. The funny the title for the clip states, "Work from traffic. Just a typical Bengaluru day. Bengaluru is gaining notoriety for its distinctive and eye-catching events, which are often referred to as "peak Bengaluru" moments and frequently spike on the internet. A video posted by user X has just been added to this trend, displaying a woman taking part in a virtual meeting while apparently delayed in traffic. The clip got popular on social media fairly quickly. The woman may be seen participating in an online meeting while riding on her scooter and holding a mobile device in the video. It is clear that she is in fact attending a virtual session when the camera moves in on her cell phone screen. As that continues on, the camera shifts to show the supported traffic behind her. The funny the title for the clip states, "Work from traffic. Just a typical Bengaluru day.

All Videos

Singer Prateek Kuhad Gives Killer Twist To Vegetarian Tacos; Watch
Play Icon00:59
Singer Prateek Kuhad Gives Killer Twist To Vegetarian Tacos; Watch
Vadapav Girl Viral Video - Random Aunty And Dupatta: Influencer Triggers Bizarre Fight
Play Icon02:20
Vadapav Girl Viral Video - Random Aunty And Dupatta: Influencer Triggers Bizarre Fight
Man Discovers Girlfriend Cheating at Hotel He Paid For - Video Goes Viral
Play Icon00:24
Man Discovers Girlfriend Cheating at Hotel He Paid For - Video Goes Viral
Viral Video: Delhi's ‘Spiderman’ Duo Arrested After Reckless Bike Stunts
Play Icon00:38
Viral Video: Delhi's ‘Spiderman’ Duo Arrested After Reckless Bike Stunts
Viral Video: Pune Man Quits Job, Celebrates Last Day With Dhols Outside Office
Play Icon01:03
Viral Video: Pune Man Quits Job, Celebrates Last Day With Dhols Outside Office

Trending Videos

Singer Prateek Kuhad Gives Killer Twist To Vegetarian Tacos; Watch
play icon0:59
Singer Prateek Kuhad Gives Killer Twist To Vegetarian Tacos; Watch
Vadapav Girl Viral Video - Random Aunty And Dupatta: Influencer Triggers Bizarre Fight
play icon2:20
Vadapav Girl Viral Video - Random Aunty And Dupatta: Influencer Triggers Bizarre Fight
Man Discovers Girlfriend Cheating at Hotel He Paid For - Video Goes Viral
play icon0:24
Man Discovers Girlfriend Cheating at Hotel He Paid For - Video Goes Viral
Viral Video: Delhi's ‘Spiderman’ Duo Arrested After Reckless Bike Stunts
play icon0:38
Viral Video: Delhi's ‘Spiderman’ Duo Arrested After Reckless Bike Stunts
Viral Video: Pune Man Quits Job, Celebrates Last Day With Dhols Outside Office
play icon1:3
Viral Video: Pune Man Quits Job, Celebrates Last Day With Dhols Outside Office