videoDetails

"Working on Wheels": Viral Video Shows Woman Attending Online Meeting While Riding Scooter

Bhavya Singh | Updated: Apr 26, 2024, 05:54 PM IST

Bengaluru is gaining notoriety for its distinctive and eye-catching events, which are often referred to as "peak Bengaluru" moments and frequently spike on the internet. A video posted by user X has just been added to this trend, displaying a woman taking part in a virtual meeting while apparently delayed in traffic. The clip got popular on social media fairly quickly. The woman may be seen participating in an online meeting while riding on her scooter and holding a mobile device in the video. It is clear that she is in fact attending a virtual session when the camera moves in on her cell phone screen. As that continues on, the camera shifts to show the supported traffic behind her. The funny the title for the clip states, "Work from traffic. Just a typical Bengaluru day. Bengaluru is gaining notoriety for its distinctive and eye-catching events, which are often referred to as "peak Bengaluru" moments and frequently spike on the internet. A video posted by user X has just been added to this trend, displaying a woman taking part in a virtual meeting while apparently delayed in traffic. The clip got popular on social media fairly quickly. The woman may be seen participating in an online meeting while riding on her scooter and holding a mobile device in the video. It is clear that she is in fact attending a virtual session when the camera moves in on her cell phone screen. As that continues on, the camera shifts to show the supported traffic behind her. The funny the title for the clip states, "Work from traffic. Just a typical Bengaluru day.