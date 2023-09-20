trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2664637
World Cup 2023: Adam Gilchrist Feels Sachin And Dhoni Should Mentor India Team For Championship

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 20, 2023, 12:35 AM IST
Adam Gilchrist, a former Australia wicket-keeper and batsman, said that India could invite legends like Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni to train with them in advance of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in 2023. In advance of the World Cup, India will play Australia in a three-match ODI series.
