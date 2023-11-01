trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2682946
World Cup 2023: After Naveen-ul-Haq, This England Pacer Has Announced His Retirement

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 01, 2023, 07:25 PM IST
After England's last World Cup match in India, David Willey said he will be retiring from international cricket at the age of 33. This decision was made after the ECB declined to award Willey a core contract for the 2023–24 cycle.
All Videos

Delhi Breaking: AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj's statement - If you put him in jail, the government will run from jail only.
Play Icon6:46
Delhi Breaking: AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj's statement - If you put him in jail, the government will run from jail only.
Isarel Hamas War: IDF has discovered terrorist tunnels
Play Icon1:54
Isarel Hamas War: IDF has discovered terrorist tunnels
Maharashtra Reservation: Shinde government has big statement on Maratha Reservation
Play Icon3:57
Maharashtra Reservation: Shinde government has big statement on Maratha Reservation
Top News Today: 100 big news today
Play Icon12:46
Top News Today: 100 big news today
CM Yogi Adityanath Big Statement on Israel Hamas War
Play Icon7:52
CM Yogi Adityanath Big Statement on Israel Hamas War

