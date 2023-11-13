trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2687614
NewsVideos
videoDetails

World Cup 2023: Ahead Of Semi-Final With New Zealand, Records Broken By Indian Batters Yesterday

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 13, 2023, 04:09 PM IST
India defeats the Netherlands by 160 runs to start the longest winning streak in an ODI World Cup. At the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, India defeated the Netherlands by 160 runs to record their ninth straight victory in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023.
Follow Us

All Videos

Odd Even Rule : Delhi Minister Gopal Rai makes huge statement on Odd-Even Rule
Play Icon1:52
Odd Even Rule : Delhi Minister Gopal Rai makes huge statement on Odd-Even Rule
Labours trapped in Uttarkashi Tunnel are being contacted via Walkie Talkie
Play Icon8:23
Labours trapped in Uttarkashi Tunnel are being contacted via Walkie Talkie
Gaurav Bhatia attacks Bhupesh Baghel over Mahadev Betting App Case
Play Icon7:7
Gaurav Bhatia attacks Bhupesh Baghel over Mahadev Betting App Case
Watch Golden Temple beautifully decorated in colorful lights on the occasion of Diwali
Play Icon1:22
Watch Golden Temple beautifully decorated in colorful lights on the occasion of Diwali
Speeding Car crushes many in Karnataka's Bengaluru
Play Icon1:9
Speeding Car crushes many in Karnataka's Bengaluru

Trending Videos

Odd Even Rule : Delhi Minister Gopal Rai makes huge statement on Odd-Even Rule
play icon1:52
Odd Even Rule : Delhi Minister Gopal Rai makes huge statement on Odd-Even Rule
Labours trapped in Uttarkashi Tunnel are being contacted via Walkie Talkie
play icon8:23
Labours trapped in Uttarkashi Tunnel are being contacted via Walkie Talkie
Gaurav Bhatia attacks Bhupesh Baghel over Mahadev Betting App Case
play icon7:7
Gaurav Bhatia attacks Bhupesh Baghel over Mahadev Betting App Case
Watch Golden Temple beautifully decorated in colorful lights on the occasion of Diwali
play icon1:22
Watch Golden Temple beautifully decorated in colorful lights on the occasion of Diwali
Speeding Car crushes many in Karnataka's Bengaluru
play icon1:9
Speeding Car crushes many in Karnataka's Bengaluru
cricket world cup 2023 videos,