World Cup 2023: Big news on Shubman Gill before India Vs Australia match in Chennai

|Updated: Oct 08, 2023, 03:06 PM IST
World Cup 2023: The ODI World Cup-2023 match between India and Australia is to be played in Chennai. Big news has come on Shubman Gill before the India Vs Australia match in Chennai, it has come to light that Shubman Gill will not be able to play in today's match. All the preparations have been done for this match and the fans are just waiting for the thrill on the field.
