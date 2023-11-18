trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2689461
World Cup 2023 Final: Will victory in the final be celebrated with a drone show?

|Updated: Nov 18, 2023, 01:26 PM IST
Fans Reaction on World Cup 2023 Final: The enthusiasm of fans is high before the World Cup final. Now news is coming that after the victory of Team India, the victory will be celebrated with a drone show. Cricket fans have reached in front of Narendra Modi Stadium. Someone is organizing havan and someone is praying that India becomes world champion. That means only India wins the World Cup.
Rajasthan election 2023: PM's attack on Gehlot - Such a Chief Minister does not have the right to remain in office even for a minute
Rajasthan election 2023: PM's attack on Gehlot - Such a Chief Minister does not have the right to remain in office even for a minute
Team India Jersey Breaking: Why is Mamata Banerjee angry with Team India's practice jersey?
Team India Jersey Breaking: Why is Mamata Banerjee angry with Team India's practice jersey?
CM Yogi Action on Halal Certification: Yogi government's crackdown on Halal production companies
CM Yogi Action on Halal Certification: Yogi government's crackdown on Halal production companies
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Operation Update: Rescue operation stopped after fear of tunnel collapse
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Operation Update: Rescue operation stopped after fear of tunnel collapse
SUPER 80 News: JP Nadda jumps into Rajasthan election battle
SUPER 80 News: JP Nadda jumps into Rajasthan election battle

