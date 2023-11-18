trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2689475
NewsVideos
videoDetails

World Cup 2023 Finals: 'Win By 385 Runs' Mitchell Marsh's Score Prediction | India | Rohit Sharma

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 18, 2023, 02:05 PM IST
In addition to summing up the matchup between Australia and India, Marsh also predicted that Australia would win by 385 runs after limiting India to only 65 runs in the championship.
Follow Us

All Videos

Poonch Brigade's Durga Battalion Organises Girl’s Hockey Tournament In Jammu & Kashmir | Indian Army
Play Icon1:15
Poonch Brigade's Durga Battalion Organises Girl’s Hockey Tournament In Jammu & Kashmir | Indian Army
Controversy erupts over Mallikarjun's controversial remark against PM Modi
Play Icon3:22
Controversy erupts over Mallikarjun's controversial remark against PM Modi
FIR registered against Aditya Thackeray in Mumbai
Play Icon3:25
FIR registered against Aditya Thackeray in Mumbai
FIR registered against companies making Halal products
Play Icon12:53
FIR registered against companies making Halal products
World Cup 2023 Final: Will victory in the final be celebrated with a drone show?
Play Icon11:45
World Cup 2023 Final: Will victory in the final be celebrated with a drone show?

Trending Videos

Poonch Brigade's Durga Battalion Organises Girl’s Hockey Tournament In Jammu & Kashmir | Indian Army
play icon1:15
Poonch Brigade's Durga Battalion Organises Girl’s Hockey Tournament In Jammu & Kashmir | Indian Army
Controversy erupts over Mallikarjun's controversial remark against PM Modi
play icon3:22
Controversy erupts over Mallikarjun's controversial remark against PM Modi
FIR registered against Aditya Thackeray in Mumbai
play icon3:25
FIR registered against Aditya Thackeray in Mumbai
FIR registered against companies making Halal products
play icon12:53
FIR registered against companies making Halal products
World Cup 2023 Final: Will victory in the final be celebrated with a drone show?
play icon11:45
World Cup 2023 Final: Will victory in the final be celebrated with a drone show?