trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2668880
NewsVideos
videoDetails

World Cup 2023: New Zealand Captain Kane Williamson Set To Miss World Opening Match. Here's Why

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 29, 2023, 10:36 PM IST
The 2019 finalists announced on Friday that New Zealand captain Kane Williamson would miss the opening match of the 50-overs World Cup against England on October 5 as he continues to rehabilitate from a knee injury.
Follow Us

All Videos

play icon2:0
"Important To Come To Hanuman Garhi" Anupam Kher Arrives On Ayodhya Visit
Indian Air Force To Acquire Additional 156 'Prachand' Light Combat Helicopters
play icon3:26
Indian Air Force To Acquire Additional 156 'Prachand' Light Combat Helicopters
Court Denies Gyanvapi Mosque Management's Request To Stop Survey
play icon1:26
Court Denies Gyanvapi Mosque Management's Request To Stop Survey
Taal Thok Ke: How will I.N.D.I.A win 'Ladega Bhidega'?
play icon50:32
Taal Thok Ke: How will I.N.D.I.A win 'Ladega Bhidega'?
Pakistan Hit By Another 'Suicide Blast' In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa After Balochistan Mosque Blast
play icon2:11
Pakistan Hit By Another 'Suicide Blast' In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa After Balochistan Mosque Blast

Trending Videos

play icon2:0
"Important To Come To Hanuman Garhi" Anupam Kher Arrives On Ayodhya Visit
Indian Air Force To Acquire Additional 156 'Prachand' Light Combat Helicopters
play icon3:26
Indian Air Force To Acquire Additional 156 'Prachand' Light Combat Helicopters
Court Denies Gyanvapi Mosque Management's Request To Stop Survey
play icon1:26
Court Denies Gyanvapi Mosque Management's Request To Stop Survey
Taal Thok Ke: How will I.N.D.I.A win 'Ladega Bhidega'?
play icon50:32
Taal Thok Ke: How will I.N.D.I.A win 'Ladega Bhidega'?
Pakistan Hit By Another 'Suicide Blast' In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa After Balochistan Mosque Blast
play icon2:11
Pakistan Hit By Another 'Suicide Blast' In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa After Balochistan Mosque Blast
cricket world cup 2023 videos,