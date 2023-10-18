trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2676746
World Cup 2023: PCB Reacts On Babar Azam's Pakistan Team Suffering By Viral Fever

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 18, 2023, 12:28 AM IST
As they prepare for their forthcoming World Cup encounter against Australia on October 20 in Bengaluru, the Pakistan cricket squad is dealing with a wave of health issues. The Men in Green are engaged in combat not only on the field but also within the camp against viral fever illnesses.
