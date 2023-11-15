trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2688133
World Cup 2023: Shoaib Akhtar on Rohit Sharma and Bumrah

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 15, 2023, 12:54 AM IST
India Vs New Zealand Semi Final LIVE Update: On November 15, India and New Zealand will play the semi-final match. Before semifinals, Shoaib Akhtar gave a big statement on Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah. Watch The Cricket Show on Zee News with Shoaib Akhtar and Aakash Chopra on Zee News.
India Vs New Zealand Semi Final LIVE Update: On November 15,the teams of India and New Zealand will enter the Wankhede Stadium to play the semi-final match. Wankhede proves to be very effective for the batsmen. Along with Rohit's captaincy,Shoaib Akhtar becomes a fan of Bumrah. Watch The Cricket Show with Shoaib Akhtar and Aakash Chopra on Zee News.,