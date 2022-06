World Oceans Day 2022: Why Is Plastic Waste A Problem? What can you do to save the oceans?

Every year on June 8, ‘World Ocean Day' is celebrated to remind people of the importance of the oceans and the major role they play in everyday life. According to the UN, the day aims to raise awareness about the impact of human activities on the oceans. Besides this, the day is also observed to raise public awareness of the ocean and its resources in order to promote global ocean and resource sustainability. In this video are highlighted the ways to save the oceans.