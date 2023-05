videoDetails

Wrestler Protest: Brij Bhushan's 'Congress bet' against wrestlers! , Deepender Singh Hooda | congress

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 01, 2023, 12:04 PM IST

Congress Rajya Sabha member Dipendra Singh Hooda said that the BJP is creating an atmosphere of dictatorship and fear in the country keeping democratic norms in check, but the Congress will never allow these plans of the BJP to be fulfilled.