Wrestlers Join Congress Ahead of Haryana Polls, Brij Bhushan Singh Calls It Congress Script

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 08, 2024, 02:18 AM IST

Now, let’s talk about Haryana's politics, where elections are scheduled for October 5. Before the election, two wrestlers who had raised their voices against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh have joined the Congress party. This is the reason why Brij Bhushan Singh is calling the wrestlers' movement a Congress-scripted drama.