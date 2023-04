videoDetails

Wrestlers Protest: CM Kejriwal came to meet the wrestlers, said the accused of misbehavior should be hanged

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 29, 2023, 05:14 PM IST

Delhi Police has registered an FIR against the President of Wrestling Federation of India, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. CM Arvind Kejriwal has reached Jantar Mantar to meet the wrestlers.