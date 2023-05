videoDetails

Wrestlers Protest: Mahapanchayat in Rohtak today

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 21, 2023, 12:16 PM IST

Today there is a mahapanchayat in Rohtak, Haryana regarding the demonstration of wrestlers at Jantar Mantar. In this, further strategy will be decided. The heads of khap panchayats will talk to the wrestlers' committee.