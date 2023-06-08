NewsVideos
videoDetails

Wrestlers suspends protest till 15th June

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 08, 2023, 09:24 AM IST
A meeting took place between Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and the wrestlers. The wrestlers suspended the agitation till June 15. Anurag Thakur said that the wrestlers will not protest till the investigation is completed.

All Videos

Woman's body dismembered in Mumbai, was in live-in with 56-year-old man
2:57
Woman's body dismembered in Mumbai, was in live-in with 56-year-old man
Efforts to rescue Srishti from Sehore's Borewell underway since 40 hours
1:36
Efforts to rescue Srishti from Sehore's Borewell underway since 40 hours
Mira Road Case accused cooked dead body in cooker and fed it to dogs, says sources
1:13
Mira Road Case accused cooked dead body in cooker and fed it to dogs, says sources
Another Train Accident in Odisha, 6 people dies
6:36
Another Train Accident in Odisha, 6 people dies
BSF foils drone infiltration attempt in Punjab's Amritsar
1:15
BSF foils drone infiltration attempt in Punjab's Amritsar

Trending Videos

2:57
Woman's body dismembered in Mumbai, was in live-in with 56-year-old man
1:36
Efforts to rescue Srishti from Sehore's Borewell underway since 40 hours
1:13
Mira Road Case accused cooked dead body in cooker and fed it to dogs, says sources
6:36
Another Train Accident in Odisha, 6 people dies
1:15
BSF foils drone infiltration attempt in Punjab's Amritsar
Wrestlers protest,wrestlers protest latest news,wrestlers protest explained,wrestlers meet anurag thakur,wrestlers meeting with sports minister,wrestlers meeting,wrestlers meet sports minister,wrestlers protest anurag thakur,Anurag Thakur,anurag thakur on wrestlers,anurag thakur wrestlers protest,anurag thakur press conference on wrestling,anurag thakur press conference with wrestlers,wrestlers protest suspended,wrestlers protest suspended till 15th june,Zee News,