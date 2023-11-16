trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2688602
Xi Jinping and Joe Biden meet: Why did Biden change his point after meeting Jinping?

|Updated: Nov 16, 2023, 12:08 PM IST
Xi Jinping and Joe Biden meet: US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping met in California. This meeting took place on the sidelines of the Asia Pacific Economic Corporation. After the meeting, Biden first described it as the most meaningful and constructive meeting, but later Biden called the Chinese President a dictator. In a conversation with Zee News, former diplomat Deepak Vohra said that Biden is undoubtedly senior, but he deliberately called Jinping a dictator, he wants to say that we do not trust China at all.
Xi Jinping and Joe Biden meet: After the meeting, Biden called the Chinese President a dictator
