NewsVideos
videoDetails

Xi Jinping inspects combat readiness of PLA Soldiers on India-China Border

|Updated: Jan 21, 2023, 03:39 PM IST
Chinese President Xi Jinping has held a video conversation with the soldiers stationed along the India-China border in eastern Ladakh and inspected their combat readiness, official media here reported on Friday. Xi addressed the troops from the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) headquarters here on the border defence situation in Khunjerab under the Xinjiang Military Command. Xi Jinping inspects combat readiness of PLA Soldiers on India-China Border.

All Videos

Jammu Narwal blast: 7 injured in two blasts in Narwal, blast in Transport Nagar. Latest Hindi News
9:59
Jammu Narwal blast: 7 injured in two blasts in Narwal, blast in Transport Nagar. Latest Hindi News
Top 100 | Tension increased in Gehlot-Pilot - Pilot said without a bone, it is necessary to restrain the tongue. Rajasthan News
12:18
Top 100 | Tension increased in Gehlot-Pilot - Pilot said without a bone, it is necessary to restrain the tongue. Rajasthan News
Blast in Jammu: Two blasts within 15 minutes, CCTV footage of Narwal blast surfaced
15:57
Blast in Jammu: Two blasts within 15 minutes, CCTV footage of Narwal blast surfaced
Two consecutive blasts in Narwal area, security forces cordon off the entire area
21:48
Two consecutive blasts in Narwal area, security forces cordon off the entire area
Watch Zee News' special report from Baba's court
7:54
Watch Zee News' special report from Baba's court

Trending Videos

9:59
Jammu Narwal blast: 7 injured in two blasts in Narwal, blast in Transport Nagar. Latest Hindi News
12:18
Top 100 | Tension increased in Gehlot-Pilot - Pilot said without a bone, it is necessary to restrain the tongue. Rajasthan News
15:57
Blast in Jammu: Two blasts within 15 minutes, CCTV footage of Narwal blast surfaced
21:48
Two consecutive blasts in Narwal area, security forces cordon off the entire area
7:54
Watch Zee News' special report from Baba's court
World videos,