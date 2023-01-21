videoDetails

Xi Jinping inspects combat readiness of PLA Soldiers on India-China Border

| Updated: Jan 21, 2023, 03:39 PM IST

Chinese President Xi Jinping has held a video conversation with the soldiers stationed along the India-China border in eastern Ladakh and inspected their combat readiness, official media here reported on Friday. Xi addressed the troops from the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) headquarters here on the border defence situation in Khunjerab under the Xinjiang Military Command. Xi Jinping inspects combat readiness of PLA Soldiers on India-China Border.