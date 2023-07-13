trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2634756
Yamuna River Overflows Danger Level Threshold, Flooding Delhi’s Loha Pul Area Near Old Yamuna Bridge

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 13, 2023, 09:50 AM IST
The region near the Old Yamuna bridge in Delhi known as 'Loha Pul' has been inundated as the Yamuna River’s water level has risen above the danger limit.
