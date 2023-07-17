trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2636521
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Yamuna's water level beyond the danger level

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 17, 2023, 10:02 AM IST
Delhi Floods Update: The water level in the Yamuna river of Delhi is still above the danger mark due to the release of water from Hathnikund Dam amidst the heavy rains of Monsoon 2023.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Alcaraz seizes Wimbledon throne as he ends Djokovic's long Wimbledon reign
play icon1:42
Alcaraz seizes Wimbledon throne as he ends Djokovic's long Wimbledon reign
Modi Government takes big action on terrorist aids of Kashmir University
play icon11:27
Modi Government takes big action on terrorist aids of Kashmir University
Horoscope Today, July 17, 2023 | Shiromani Sachin | Astrology
play icon19:45
Horoscope Today, July 17, 2023 | Shiromani Sachin | Astrology
Monsoon session of Vidhansabha will start in Maharashtra from today
play icon0:40
Monsoon session of Vidhansabha will start in Maharashtra from today
CM Yogi offers special prayers in Gorakhpur
play icon0:47
CM Yogi offers special prayers in Gorakhpur
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Alcaraz seizes Wimbledon throne as he ends Djokovic's long Wimbledon reign
play icon1:42
Alcaraz seizes Wimbledon throne as he ends Djokovic's long Wimbledon reign
Modi Government takes big action on terrorist aids of Kashmir University
play icon11:27
Modi Government takes big action on terrorist aids of Kashmir University
Horoscope Today, July 17, 2023 | Shiromani Sachin | Astrology
play icon19:45
Horoscope Today, July 17, 2023 | Shiromani Sachin | Astrology
Monsoon session of Vidhansabha will start in Maharashtra from today
play icon0:40
Monsoon session of Vidhansabha will start in Maharashtra from today
CM Yogi offers special prayers in Gorakhpur
play icon0:47
CM Yogi offers special prayers in Gorakhpur
Delhi Flood news,flood in delhi,delhi flood news update,heavy rain alert,Delhi Floods Update,delhi floods today,delhi floods live,delhi floods 2023 live,Yamuna,yamuna river in delhi today,Yamuna water level,Danger mark,danger mark of yamuna in delhi,water level,water level in delhi,water level in delhi today,Monsoon,monsoon 2023,heavy rain,Heavy Rain in Delhi,IMD Yellow Alert,imd yellow alert delhi,rain yellow alert,Zeenews,HindiNews,