trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2634287
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Yamuna's water level rising continuously due to heavy rains, to break 1978 record

|Updated: Jul 12, 2023, 09:52 AM IST
Delhi Flood 2023: Monsoon has made the situation uncontrollable in Delhi. Incessant heavy rains have affected the water level of Yamuna and it has crossed the danger mark. Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has expressed the possibility of rain in Delhi for today as well. Know in detail in this report what is the present condition of Delhi.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Delhi might receive rain showers today too
play icon9:54
Delhi might receive rain showers today too
IMD issues heavy rain red alert for Uttarakhand
play icon6:23
IMD issues heavy rain red alert for Uttarakhand
Prime Minister to leave for France on 13th July
play icon1:24
 Prime Minister to leave for France on 13th July
Know today's horoscope from astrologer Shiromani Sachin
play icon6:26
Know today's horoscope from astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Water to be released from Pandoh Dam in Himachal Pradesh today
play icon1:57
Water to be released from Pandoh Dam in Himachal Pradesh today
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Delhi might receive rain showers today too
play icon9:54
Delhi might receive rain showers today too
IMD issues heavy rain red alert for Uttarakhand
play icon6:23
IMD issues heavy rain red alert for Uttarakhand
Prime Minister to leave for France on 13th July
play icon1:24
Prime Minister to leave for France on 13th July
Know today's horoscope from astrologer Shiromani Sachin
play icon6:26
Know today's horoscope from astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Water to be released from Pandoh Dam in Himachal Pradesh today
play icon1:57
Water to be released from Pandoh Dam in Himachal Pradesh today
delhi floods 2023,Delhi News,delhi rain today,delhi rain news live,delhi rain news,delhi rain 2023,delhi heavy rain,delhi heavy rain today,heavy rain,heavy rain in india,Heavy Rain in Delhi,heavy rain in delhi today,heavy rain in delhi ncr,IMD,IMD weather forecast,monsoon 2023,monsoon 2023 in india,monsoon 2023 update,monsoon fury,delhi monsoon news today,Delhi monsoon,delhi monsoon 2023,Weather,weather update today,flood,flood news today,Zee News,