trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2663555
NewsVideos
videoDetails

'Yashobhoomi' Inauguration: PM Modi Arrives At Convention Centre, Interacts With Artisans

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 17, 2023, 01:50 PM IST
Delhi: PM Narendra Modi reaches phase 1 of India International Convention & Expo Centre, called ‘Yashobhoomi’, at Dwarka
Follow Us

All Videos

You will be shocked after hearing the expenses...Yashobhumi Convention Center is so expensive.
play icon1:6
You will be shocked after hearing the expenses...Yashobhumi Convention Center is so expensive.
PM Modi at Yashobhoomi: Prime Minister Modi met workers before the inauguration
play icon2:7
PM Modi at Yashobhoomi: Prime Minister Modi met workers before the inauguration
Difficulties increased due to heavy rain, Meteorological Department issued high alert
play icon5:29
Difficulties increased due to heavy rain, Meteorological Department issued high alert
Sanatan Controversy: SP MP's statement on Sanatan surprised everyone
play icon1:14
Sanatan Controversy: SP MP's statement on Sanatan surprised everyone
Red alert in 10 districts, water released from Sardar Sarovar Dam
play icon1:41
Red alert in 10 districts, water released from Sardar Sarovar Dam

Trending Videos

You will be shocked after hearing the expenses...Yashobhumi Convention Center is so expensive.
play icon1:6
You will be shocked after hearing the expenses...Yashobhumi Convention Center is so expensive.
PM Modi at Yashobhoomi: Prime Minister Modi met workers before the inauguration
play icon2:7
PM Modi at Yashobhoomi: Prime Minister Modi met workers before the inauguration
Difficulties increased due to heavy rain, Meteorological Department issued high alert
play icon5:29
Difficulties increased due to heavy rain, Meteorological Department issued high alert
Sanatan Controversy: SP MP's statement on Sanatan surprised everyone
play icon1:14
Sanatan Controversy: SP MP's statement on Sanatan surprised everyone
Red alert in 10 districts, water released from Sardar Sarovar Dam
play icon1:41
Red alert in 10 districts, water released from Sardar Sarovar Dam