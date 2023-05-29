NewsVideos
Yasin Malik to get life imprisonment or death sentence?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 29, 2023, 01:58 PM IST
Separatist Yasin Malik has four major allegations. In this connection, there will be a hearing in the Delhi High Court today. The question arises whether Yasin Malik will get life imprisonment or death sentence?

