Yogi Adityanath holds meeting over Ram Temple Consecration

|Updated: Jan 02, 2024, 02:34 PM IST
UP CM Yogi Adityanath is holding a meeting regarding the consecration of Ram temple. During this meeting, CM Yogi is taking stock of the preparations related to Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha to be held on January 22.

