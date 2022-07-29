'You don't talk to me': Sonia vs Smriti in Lok Sabha over Adhir's 'rashtrapatni' remark

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's "rashtrapatni" remark snowballed into a major political row on Thursday with the BJP accusing the opposition party of insulting President Droupadi Murmu and demanding that Congress chief Sonia Gandhi should apologise to the nation.

| Updated: Jul 29, 2022, 01:30 PM IST

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's "rashtrapatni" remark snowballed into a major political row on Thursday with the BJP accusing the opposition party of insulting President Droupadi Murmu and demanding that Congress chief Sonia Gandhi should apologise to the nation.