हिन्दी
English
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
ଓଡ଼ିଶା
Business
Tech
World
Health
NEWS
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
Web Stories
Logout
Sign In
Logout
GO
Live TV
IPL 2023
Latest
India
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Pune
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Hollywood
Music
Bollywood
Television
Regional
Movie Review
Sports
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Lifestyle
Relationship
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Spirituality
Business
Economy
Markets
Companies
Real Estate
International Business
Personal Finance
Automobile
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Australia-Oceania
Europe
Mobility
Viral
Diabytes
Technology
Gadget
Gaming
Internet & Social Media
Apps
Mobile
Games
Live TV
IPL 2023
Latest
India
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral
Diabytes
Technology
Games
NEW
Live TV
IPL 2023
Latest
India
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral
Diabytes
Technology
Games
X
News
Videos
videoDetails
Young man died while making a reel in township of UP
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
Apr 30, 2023, 05:57 PM IST
Making reels on social media has now become an addiction for people. A young man who jumped into the river to make an Instagram reel in UP's Basti has died.
×
All Videos
3:41
PM Modi's befitting reply on Mallikarjun Kharge's statement
5:38
Badhir News: Chandrashekhar Azad arrived to give his support to the wrestlers
0:51
Weather pattern suddenly changed in many states in North India
11:37
Wrestlers Protest took political colour
1:35
S Jaishankar's big statement on LAC dispute
Trending Videos
3:41
PM Modi's befitting reply on Mallikarjun Kharge's statement
5:38
Badhir News: Chandrashekhar Azad arrived to give his support to the wrestlers
0:51
Weather pattern suddenly changed in many states in North India
11:37
Wrestlers Protest took political colour
1:35
S Jaishankar's big statement on LAC dispute
basti uttar pradesh,Uttar Pradesh,Basti,basti district uttar pradesh,uttar pradesh basti,basti jila uttar pradesh,basti city uttar pradesh,basti railway station,Basti district,basti (uttar pradesh),basti jila,Uttar Pradesh news,Uttar Pradesh Elections,uttar pradesh latest news,uttar pradesh basti distict,Instagram Reels,accident during reel making,Reels,Viral Reels,up instagram reel,