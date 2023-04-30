NewsVideos
Young man died while making a reel in township of UP

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 30, 2023, 05:57 PM IST
Making reels on social media has now become an addiction for people. A young man who jumped into the river to make an Instagram reel in UP's Basti has died.

