YouTube Music Introduces 'Cry' Mood Filter Along With 4 More New Filters, Know Everything About it

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 19, 2023, 12:05 AM IST
To improve users' experiences, YouTube is updating its Music app with new mood filters. Users will be able to stream and search for various genres of music using the new mood filter as needed. YouTube will reportedly soon introduce new mood filters, including one named "Cry," according to rumors.
