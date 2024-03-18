NewsVideos
YouTuber Elvish Yadav Confess to Arranging Snake - Sources

|Updated: Mar 18, 2024, 10:36 AM IST
Elvish Yadav Arrest Update: As per latest report Shocking confession of Elvish Yadav has come to light. According to sources, Elvish Yadav has confessed about snake venom. Let us tell you that Noida Police had arrested YouTuber Elvish Yadav yesterday. Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav is accused of supplying snake venom in rave parties.

