videoDetails

YUDH 3.O: India will become a superpower in the sea

Sonam | Updated: May 19, 2024, 10:52 PM IST

Today we will talk about Bahubali 3 in the special program 'Yudh 3.O' related to the country's defense. After INS Vikrant and INS Vikramaditya, preparations for India's third warship have intensified. And many other Bahubalis are being groomed in the queue. A plan has been prepared to make India a superpower in the sea. Watch our special program 'Yudh 3.O'