Zee Auto Awards 2022: India to lead in Automotive Industry claims Nitin Gadkari in his announcement

| Updated: Nov 01, 2022, 11:38 PM IST

In the second edition of Zee Auto Awards Union Minister of Roads, Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari made a BIG announcement; electric vehicles will become as affordable as petrol vehilces in 1 year, i.e., by 2023. The Union Minister also stated that India's electric vehicle growth increased by 800 percent across all vehicle groups. About 17 lakh electric vehicles were registered in India this year.