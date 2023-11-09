trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2686273
Zee Manch: Ashwini Vaishnaw speaks on PM Modi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 09, 2023, 10:06 PM IST
Zee Manch: Union Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnav said that both were different times… both times had their own circumstances… today's situation is the way development is happening… records are being made one after the other. Today the whole world is watching him, it is a matter of great pride that the successful Prime Minister is doing such work that every person of the country can hold his head high with pride and is setting such an example in the world. Anchor Shobhana Yadav asked many questions to Ashwani Vaishnav.
