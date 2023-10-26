trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2680390
ZEE News reporting from the war zone | Vishal War Reporting

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 26, 2023, 10:40 PM IST
The ongoing war between Israel and Hamas has increased the tension of the entire world. So far, more than 6500 people are being claimed dead in the war. ZEE News' coverage of the war always reached the world. Meanwhile, Vishal, who returned after reporting from the war, shared his experience. During this, he became emotional while mentioning his mother.
