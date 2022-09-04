Asia Cup 2022: Team India will beat Pakistan's team again

Teams of India and Pakistan are facing each other for the second time in the Asia Cup 2022. Within a week, once again there is a competition between India and Pakistan. The last time both the teams met during the second match of the Asia Cup 2022. In that match, Team India defeated Pakistan by 5 wickets.

| Updated: Sep 04, 2022, 09:34 PM IST

