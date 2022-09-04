NewsVideos

Asia Cup 2022: Team India will beat Pakistan's team again

Teams of India and Pakistan are facing each other for the second time in the Asia Cup 2022. Within a week, once again there is a competition between India and Pakistan. The last time both the teams met during the second match of the Asia Cup 2022. In that match, Team India defeated Pakistan by 5 wickets.

|Updated: Sep 04, 2022, 09:34 PM IST
Teams of India and Pakistan are facing each other for the second time in the Asia Cup 2022. Within a week, once again there is a competition between India and Pakistan. The last time both the teams met during the second match of the Asia Cup 2022. In that match, Team India defeated Pakistan by 5 wickets.

All Videos

Agenda India Ka: NCB reveals the plan of drug mafia
19:51
Agenda India Ka: NCB reveals the plan of drug mafia
In order to hold a public assembly in Sainik Colony, Ghulam Nabi Azad departs for Jammu
In order to hold a public assembly in Sainik Colony, Ghulam Nabi Azad departs for Jammu
Mumbai experiences heavy rainfall
Mumbai experiences heavy rainfall
Rashmika Mandanna slays the all-black look
Rashmika Mandanna slays the all-black look
CM Chhattisgarh inaugurates two new districts in Khairagarh
CM Chhattisgarh inaugurates two new districts in Khairagarh

Trending Videos

19:51
Agenda India Ka: NCB reveals the plan of drug mafia
In order to hold a public assembly in Sainik Colony, Ghulam Nabi Azad departs for Jammu
Mumbai experiences heavy rainfall
Rashmika Mandanna slays the all-black look
CM Chhattisgarh inaugurates two new districts in Khairagarh
Asia Cup 2022 pakistan Vs India,India vs Pakistan,Asia Cup 2022,India vs Pakistan asia cup 2022,asia cup 2022 india vs pakistan,Pakistan vs India,India vs Pakistan 2022,Pakistan vs India Asia Cup 2022,india vs pakistan asia cup 2022 news,india vs pakistan asia cup 2022 highlights,India vs Pakistan match,india vs pakistan match updates,Pakistan,india pakistan asia cup 2022,india vs pakistan asia cup 2022 status,India vs Pakistan T20 Asia Cup 2022 updates,