Asia Cup 2022: Why Pak coach Saqlain Mushtaq talked about Shaheen Afridi ahead of India vs Pakistan match

Asia Cup 2022 is starting from August 27, but on August 28, an interesting match between India and Pakistan will be played in this tournament. Before the match, Pakistan head coach Saqlain mushtaq told what will be his team's strategy against India.

| Updated: Aug 26, 2022, 12:51 AM IST

